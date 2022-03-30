Senegal vs. Egypt – Football Match Report – March 29, 2022

Senegal beat Egypt in a penalty shootout after dominating a thrilling, end-to-end match on Tuesday to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar as their two-legged CAF playoff finished 1-1 on aggregate.

Egypt came into the match with a 1-0 aggregate lead after the first leg, but it was all square minutes after kickoff when Hamdi Fathi’s own goal after a poor clearance gave Senegal an early second-leg lead.

– 2022 World Cup: Who has qualified and who’s in contention?

– ESPN+ viewers’ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

The hosts were by far the better side in the first half in front of a raucous crowd of 50,000 at the new Diamniadio Olympic Stadium outside of Dakar, but they could not find another goal and settled for a 1-0 advantage at the break.

Senegal controlled most exchanges either…