Senegal vs Egypt Live Streaming

The Senegalese national football team protests a match in Egypt at 6 pm (Tunis time). And the play-off match (return) side for the qualification for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Taranga Lions coach Aliu Sisse assured in Dakar on Monday that they are “very motivated”. According to him, his aim is to “represent” the country in the most prestigious football competition, which is the World Cup.

For his part, the coach of the Egyptian Pharaohs, Carlos Queiroz, declared that his players are ready to defend themselves and win the match before opposing Senegal.

As a reminder, Teranga Lions lost to Cairo by 1 goal in the first leg to zero.

TAP. with

https://ma.livekoora.online/2021/10/1-bein-sports-1-hd-live.html