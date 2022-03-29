Senegal vs Egypt result: Sadio Mane once again beats Mo Salah on penalties to qualify for the World Cup

A notable match in Senegal saw what was essentially a replay of the Africa Cup of Nations final. As in that game, a penalty shootout was required to separate the two sides, with Senegal once again winning by 12 yards.

Saliou Sis’s own goal in four minutes was enough for Egypt to win the first leg, and he was once again involved in the game in four minutes. He won a free kick to the left which was picked up in the field. A devastating defensive header saw the ball finding Senegal’s Boule Dia in the center of the goal, who drove it past the net.

From then on, the game was a caged, spooky affair. Fouls and injuries plagued the game, with Egyptian players requiring regular treatment. The visitors were forced to make two substitutions in the first half. Rare…