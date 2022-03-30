Senegal won an incredible game against Egypt and went to the World Cup; Nigeria out | Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia also qualified.

Senegal and Egypt played a great match on Tuesday Which will give the guys something to talk about and ends with the first guys on penalties winning. The history of the meeting passed through innumerable amount laser pointers That Senegalese fans brought the Egyptian players to the stadium to anger During all 90 minutes, extra time and even penalties. There, the pharaoh succeeded in only one of his four executions, many of them very distraught, such as Starr. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Egypt came to Dakar with an advantage after a 1–0 win in the first leg, but it lasted just three minutes as Bulle Dia (Villarreal) scored for Senegal after a dead ball cross. Then came a storm of local dominance and goalkeeper spectacle…