Senior Pension Insurance Scheme 2021: Online Form, LIC Varishtha Pension Bima Loan

What is LIC Senior Pension Insurance Scheme, LIC Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana Form, Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana In Hindi, Senior Pension Insurance Scheme Online Application The procedure will be given to you in this article. We know that Life Insurance Corporation of India periodically starts insurance scheme for the needy citizens of the country. Similarly, senior pension insurance scheme has also been started for Vashisht citizens.

Special schemes are being run by the government to benefit all the senior citizens of the country. One of which Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana Under which a provision has been made to provide pension of up to Rs 10,000 per month to senior citizens of the country. Under this scheme, a fixed benefit of at least 8% will be provided for a period of 10 years.

LIC Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana 2021

Every person of the country is taken care of by the government, because every citizen of the country is very important for the government. Similarly, full care is also taken of the senior citizens of the country, for which LIC Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana Has been introduced. This scheme is an insurance policy, through which the beneficiary can avail the pension for a lifetime by paying the premium once.

this Senior pension insurance scheme According to this, the beneficiaries can pay monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual premiums. The rate of return of 9.3 percent has been set by the Life Insurance Corporation of India under this scheme. Under this scheme, a lock period of 15 days has also been prescribed, under which if the applicant is not satisfied with the policy, he can withdraw his money within 15 days.

What is Senior Pension Insurance Scheme?

Senior Pension Insurance Scheme is an investment-based scheme, under which pension is provided to senior citizens on the basis of the amount invested. Under this scheme, a provision has been made to give pension ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 10000. LIC Senior Pension Insurance Scheme Through the provision has been made to provide lifelong financial assistance to the senior citizens of the country, so that the senior citizens will not have to face economic troubles.

The responsibility of the scheme has been entrusted by the government to the Life Insurance Corporation of India, so that this company can take over the responsibility. To senior citizens LIC Senior Pension Insurance Scheme Under this, a benefit of at least 8 percent will be provided for a period of 10 years. Under this scheme, the interest paid by the bank is higher than the interest paid by the bank. Under this scheme, interest of minimum 8 percent and maximum of 10 percent is provided.

LIC Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana 2021 Of Purchase value

Pension Of The frequency the minimum Purchase value Maximum Purchase value Monthly 60 63,960 10 6,39,610 Quarterly 30 65,430 , 2 6,54,275 Half yearly 70 66,170 90 6,61,690 The annual 65 66,665 65 6,66,665

Highlights Of LIC Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana

Name of the scheme Senior pension insurance scheme Started By the government of india Beneficiary Citizens of india application procedure Online an objective Benefit of pension facilities category Pension schemes official website www.licindia.in/Home

Objective of LIC Senior Pension Insurance Scheme

We know that there are many senior citizens in our country whose life is not going on properly. Many citizens are struggling with economic troubles, which have no support. In such a situation, it is necessary to remove the financial troubles to run your life properly. In view of this problem, the government through Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana 2021 Has introduced.

The main objective of this senior pension insurance scheme is that by providing pension to all the senior citizens of the country, their financial troubles can be eradicated. Under this scheme, any senior citizen of the country can get pension every month by investing in this policy. Through this scheme, the financials of senior citizens will be improved, so that they will become self-reliant.

Senior Pension Insurance to plan Of Under Loan

LIC Senior Insurance Scheme Under this scheme, beneficiaries can avail loans under this scheme on investment of up to 75% in case of any need of any citizen of the country. But the beneficiaries of this LIC Senior Insurance Scheme can take this loan only after 3 years of taking the policy. The interest rate for taking a loan under this scheme has been determined separately through the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Pension provided under Senior Pension Insurance Scheme

Period Amount Minimum pension Monthly ₹ 500 Quarterly ₹ 1500 Half yearly ₹ 3000 The annual ₹ 6000 Maximum pension Monthly ₹ 5000 Quarterly ₹ 15000 Half yearly ₹ 30000 The annual ₹ 60000

Senior Pension Insurance to plan Of some Important Fact

Pension payment : Under the Senior Pension Insurance Scheme, pension will be paid from Aadhaar based on the mode of pension payment selected. The first pension will be paid after 1 month, 3 months, 6 months or 1 year after purchasing the policy.

: Under the Senior Pension Insurance Scheme, pension will be paid from Aadhaar based on the mode of pension payment selected. The first pension will be paid after 1 month, 3 months, 6 months or 1 year after purchasing the policy. Family Benefit : Under this scheme, the policy amount can be obtained by spouse or dependent family member.

: Under this scheme, the policy amount can be obtained by spouse or dependent family member. Loan : After completion of 3 years of the policy term, a maximum loan of 75% of the purchase price can be obtained. Interest will have to be paid on this loan.

: After completion of 3 years of the policy term, a maximum loan of 75% of the purchase price can be obtained. Interest will have to be paid on this loan. The death In the event of : If the pensioner dies, the purchase price provided under that scheme will be refunded.

: If the pensioner dies, the purchase price provided under that scheme will be refunded. free Look Period : Under this scheme there is a 15-day free look period. If the policy holder is not satisfied with the guidelines of this policy, he can opt out of this policy within 15 days. In this case, the full amount of the purchase price will be refunded after the stamp duty is deducted.

: Under this scheme there is a 15-day free look period. If the policy holder is not satisfied with the guidelines of this policy, he can opt out of this policy within 15 days. In this case, the full amount of the purchase price will be refunded after the stamp duty is deducted. Purchase value : This plan can be purchased by paying it outright on the purchase price. There are different types of purchase prices under the Senior Pension Insurance Scheme. Through the pensioner, the purchase price and the amount of pension can be selected according to its economic status.

: This plan can be purchased by paying it outright on the purchase price. There are different types of purchase prices under the Senior Pension Insurance Scheme. Through the pensioner, the purchase price and the amount of pension can be selected according to its economic status. Age Limit : The minimum age limit under this scheme is 60 years and there is no maximum age limit.

: The minimum age limit under this scheme is 60 years and there is no maximum age limit. surrender Value: The pensioner can withdraw from the scheme on completion of 15 years of the policy term. In this case 100% of the purchase price will be returned to the pensioner. But if the pensioner withdraws from the scheme before 15 years, only 98% of the purchase price will be refunded.

Surrender of policy

According to the Senior Pension Insurance Scheme, the term of this policy has been fixed at 15 years. If the policy holder does not withdraw money from the policy for the full 15 years, then the entire purchase price will be returned to the policy holder. If the policy holder is required to withdraw money before 15 years for any reason, only 98% of the purchase price will be refunded to them.

Benefits and features of LIC Varishtha Pension Bima Yojana 2021

Under the Senior Pension Insurance Scheme, the pension amount will be provided to all the beneficiaries on investment.

Under this scheme, a rate of return of 9.3 percent has been fixed to be given to the beneficiary.

Interested applicant LIC Senior Pension Insurance Scheme 2021 There is no need to undergo any kind of medical checkup to obtain.

There is no need to undergo any kind of medical checkup to obtain. Senior pension insurance scheme Under the applicant, the investment has to be made for 15 years only. If an applicant is required to withdraw money before 15 years, he can withdraw 98% of the purchase price.

Under the applicant, the investment has to be made for 15 years only. If an applicant is required to withdraw money before 15 years, he can withdraw 98% of the purchase price. Up to 75 percent of the investment through this scheme can also be given after 3 years.

The amount of investment by the applicant is required to be deposited through ECS or NEFT.

The lock period of the policy is 15 days, if the applicant is not satisfied with the policy, he can withdraw his money within 15 days.

Through this scheme, the pension amount will be directly transferred to the policyholder’s bank account.

If the policy holder dies due to any reason, the nominee will be given the amount of the purchase price.

According to this scheme, tax exemption will also be provided under Section 80 CCC of the Income Tax Act.

Minimum and maximum premium table

Pension Minimum premium Maximum premium The annual 60 63,960 10 6,39,610 Half yearly 30 65,430 , 2 6,54,275 Quarterly 70 66,170 90 6,61,690 every month 65 66,665 65 6,66,665

Varishtha Pension Bima Eligibility and Required Documents

To apply under Senior Pension Insurance Scheme, the applicant must be a native of India.

If the age of the applicant is more than 60 years, then he will be eligible to apply under this scheme.

Aadhar card

Ration card

Address proof

Age certificate

Passport size photo

mobile number

Procedure to apply for Senior Pension Insurance Scheme

In case you fulfill the above eligibility criteria, you can apply through the steps given.

First of all you have to go to your nearest LIC office to apply under this scheme.

Now you have to take the form to apply under this scheme from LIC office.

After this, you have to carefully enter the details of all the information asked in the application form.

Now you have to attach all the important documents with the application form. After this, you have to submit the application form to LIC office itself.

After this you have to submit the application form as well as the premium amount. Thus, your application under this scheme will be successful.

contact information

In this article you are given all the information related to LIC Senior Pension Insurance Scheme. If you are still facing any problem, you can get a solution to your problem by contacting the contact helpline number given.

Contact helpline – 022 6827 6827

We hope that you will definitely find information related to Senior Pension Insurance Scheme beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme then you can ask us through comment. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.