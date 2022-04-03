Seniors Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack won the KU . led

New Orleans – It was a perfect storm of nylon swipes and monstrous stings for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Ochai Agbaji was perfect in his first six shots of the game, all three of them were shots and finished with 21 points. David McCormack was an unstoppable force in the paint, going 10-12 off the floor and finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.

Both of these performances propelled the Jayhawks to an 81–65 Last Four victory over Villanova.

The Seniors saved the best performance of their college careers until the end as they already have a historic team in the national championships.

“There was no question of who our man was,” head coach Bill Self said of McCormack after the game.

KU leads the National Championship

“He’s the only man…