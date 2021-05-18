Sensex climbed 848 points, topped the Nifty 14923 level; Bank stock shimmer

Indian capital market indices increased their morning profit on Monday and were close to 2 percent. Broad markets also performed in line with key indices.

The BSE barometer Sensex ended with a gain of 848 points, while the NSE Nifty topped the 14923 level.

The top beneficiaries include IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and UPL, while the losers include Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro and SBI Life.

Sector-wise, banking and financial stocks with Nifty Private Bank have been the most profitable, gaining the most. IndusInd Bank gained 7%, RBL Bank 4%, ICICI Bank 4.4% and HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank were up over 3 percent.

Other sectoral indices such as Nifty Auto, Metal and Realty also strengthened in the strong market with gains ranging from 1 per cent to over 2 per cent.

Apollo Hospitals and Dr. Reddy’s announced an alliance with Sputnikavi to launch a vaccination campaign against coronaviruses. Sputnikavi is the world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine. Reacting to the growth shares of Apollo and Dr. Reddy’s, it traded up to 1 percent.