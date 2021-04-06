Senthamarai Stalin (MK Stalin Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images – Tech Kashif

Senthamarai Stalin is a Chennai living entrepreneur. She is the daughter of politician MK Stalin. Her brother is an actor cum politician Udhayanidhi Stalin. Senthamarai’s grandpa late Karunanidhi was recognized as the head of the DMK party. Senthamarai Stalin was in the news when an IT ride conducted in her house during the TN Assembly election 2021.
-
Senthamarai Stalin Biography
|Name
|Senthamarai Stalin
|Real Name
|Senthamarai Stalin
|Nickname
|Senthamarai
|Profession
|Entrepreneur
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be updated
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: MK Stalin (Politician)
Mother: Durga Stalin
Brother: Udhayanidhi Stalin (Actor & Politician)
Auntiis: Kanimozhi (Politician)
Uncles: MK Alaghiri (Politician), MK Muthu, MK Tamilarasu
Grandfather: Karunanidhi (Politician)
Grandmother: Rajathi Ammal
Great Grandfather: Muthuvel
Great Grandmother: Anjugam
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Sabareesan (Politician and Businessman)
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Vaishnav College, Chennai
|Hobbies
|Reading News
|Birth Place
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Net Worth
|Yet to be updated
Senthamarai Stalinl’s Official Social Profiles
Interesting facts about Senthamarai Stalin
- IT Raid: In April 2021, more than 15 income tax officers conducted raid on her house. Fortunate for her, they did not found any black money.
- She does not prefers to create profile in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Senthamarai Stalin Images
