Senthamarai Stalin (MK Stalin Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images – Tech Kashif

Senthamarai Stalin (MK Stalin Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Family, Images

Senthamarai Stalin is a Chennai living entrepreneur. She is the daughter of politician MK Stalin. Her brother is an actor cum politician Udhayanidhi Stalin. Senthamarai’s grandpa late Karunanidhi was recognized as the head of the DMK party. Senthamarai Stalin was in the news when an IT ride conducted in her house during the TN Assembly election 2021.

Senthamarai Stalin Biography

Name Senthamarai Stalin
Real Name Senthamarai Stalin
Nickname Senthamarai
Profession Entrepreneur
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: MK Stalin (Politician)
Mother: Durga Stalin
Brother: Udhayanidhi Stalin (Actor & Politician)
Auntiis: Kanimozhi (Politician)
Uncles: MK Alaghiri (Politician), MK Muthu, MK Tamilarasu
Grandfather: Karunanidhi (Politician)
Grandmother: Rajathi Ammal
Great Grandfather: Muthuvel
Great Grandmother: Anjugam
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Sabareesan (Politician and Businessman)
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Vaishnav College, Chennai
Hobbies Reading News
Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian
Net Worth Yet to be updated

Senthamarai Stalinl’s Official Social Profiles

Facebook: Yet to be updated

Twitter: Yet to be updated

Instagram: Yet to be updated

Interesting facts about Senthamarai Stalin

  • IT Raid: In April 2021, more than 15 income tax officers conducted raid on her house. Fortunate for her, they did not found any black money.
  • She does not prefers to create profile in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Senthamarai Stalin Images

Take a look on latest photos of Senthamarai Stalin,

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

