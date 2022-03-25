Serena Williams Just Went Full Barbie Mode on the Red Carpet in a Pink Minidress—See Pics

If you’re interested in a Williams dress for yourself, just know that it was made with a more budget-friendly price tag in mind. “I’m Serena Williams, and I don’t want to pay $1,000 or $3,000 for a dress — I can, and I’m not going,” she said. glamour About her fashion line and willingness to keep it at a real price point. “There are very few people who have access to buy whatever they want, however they want. I wish they could buy these clothes.”

Williams hasn’t been on the tennis court lately, but she’s been making rounds of the press promoting her Oscar-nominated film King Richard, about the father of the Williams sisters, which he and Venus produced. When the film received nominations in six categories, Williams wrote on instagram“Our film…