Serena Williams to produce docuseries about her life for Amazon as part of new deal

Serena Williams to produce docuseries about her life for Amazon as part of new deal

Serena Williams is without doubt one of the finest tennis gamers of all time.

Now 39, with 23 profession Grand Slam singles titles, Williams nonetheless competes on the prime of the game, having made a run to the semifinals on the Australian Open in February. Whereas she’s most likely not retiring any time quickly, Williams now has one other post-career pursuit lined up: a first-look tv take care of Amazon Studios, which features a docuseries about Williams each on and off the court docket.

That information got here final night time through Selection:

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they’re growing a number of the most inspiring and essential content material for a worldwide viewers,” Williams stated. “I’ve a number of tales I’m keen to inform, together with a continuation of my very own, and I stay up for sharing these with the world.

Underneath the deal, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion will develop each scripted and unscripted tasks at Amazon, beginning with the untitled docuseries. That venture might be produced by Plum Footage, Goalhanger Movies and Amazon Studios and is government produced by Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

For Amazon, it’s simple to see why they’re . Serena is without doubt one of the greatest names in sports activities, having been on the prime of girls’s tennis for greater than twenty years.

“Serena has remodeled her sport and develop into one of the vital inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and ladies of her era, admired not just for her unmatched prowess on the court docket however for her dedication to advocacy as properly,” stated Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re extremely excited to share her journey on this new collection, and to work along with her to create new authentic content material for our Prime Video prospects worldwide.”

The docuseries has an opportunity to be one thing particular, presumably taking a look at what it takes to steadiness household, fame, and staying aggressive close to the top of a legendary athletic profession. The tone will definitely dictate rather a lot, however there may very well be a number of actual poignancy there.

It doesn’t but have a title or launch date, however it is going to virtually definitely be one thing price watching.

[Variety]

