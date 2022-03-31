Serge Gainsbourg and his first wife Lise Levitzky: “Free love has turned into deception”

If we . know love life very well Serge Gainsbourgthe subject of the documentary Gainsbourg Lifetime, aired this Thursday evening, some sides are still dark for the general public. Of course everyone knows his first marriage with Beatrice and his first two children, his daughter Charlotte with Jane Birkin and his son Lulu with Bambu. What we know very little is that before that, before Brigitte Bardot and her other contacts, the singer was married to a woman named Elizabeth Levitsky.

A woman who followed him … till death. The latter, now 96 years old, rarely speaks about this love. It must be said that at that time, all this was looked upon very badly by their respective families especially because of religion.When I met Lucien (Gainsberg’s real first name) at the Académie Montmartre, he was a little Russian Jew. I was also Russian, but from a terrible anti-Semitic family of aristocracy (his father …