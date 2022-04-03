Sergio Chezfek died, the author who thought of the world as “an oral construct”

Sergio Chezfek (Danny Caminal)

The news of the death of the Argentine writer was released this Saturday afternoon Sergio Chezfek, who had been living in New York since 2005 after a long stay in Venezuela, between 1990 and 2005. Recently he had gone through an apparent physical decline, a product of pancreatic cancer. His passing caused grief and anguish in the Argentine and Latin American literary worlds, where he was greatly loved.

The author taught literature courses and workshops at the K program creative writing in spanish from New York University and in Argentina he was a teacher in two master’s chairs: Creative Writing (UNTREF) and Argentine Literature, at the National University of Rosario (UNR).

Born in Buenos Aires in 1956, ChezFake began publishing …