Sergio Ramos booed by PSG fans after returning from injury

Sergio Ramos was mocked by PSG fans during win over Lorient (Late 1)

Sergio Ramos was booed and ridiculed by Paris Saint-Germain supporters in his first game since his injury at the Parc des Princes.

The 36-year-old left Real Madrid last June after 16 years and signed a two-year contract with the French club.

But Ramos has struggled with injuries during his time at PSG and has made just five appearances in all competitions this season.

After their Champions League exit last month, PSG fans vented their frustrations at Neymar and Lionel Messi as they booed the pair in the first game after their loss to Real Madrid.

And it is clear that PSG are also unhappy with Ramos, judging by the reception he received in his 5-1 win over Lorient on Sunday evening.

The…