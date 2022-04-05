Sergio Ramos ignores PSG fans’ boon after injury return

Sergio Ramos made a comeback from injury in Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-1 win over Lorient on Sunday, but not everyone welcomed him.

A vocal group of PSG fans decided to boo Ramos as he introduced himself as a 72nd-minute substitute.

PSG were 3-1 at the time and later extended their lead moments when Lionel Messi – another player who had been booed by his own fans in recent weeks – made it 4-1.

Messi’s goal meant for the first time that he, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had scored in the same match.

But seeing their star trio, the nets didn’t please some PSG fans enough to make fun of Ramos every time he touched the ball.

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer from Real Madrid last summer.

He didn’t play until November after coming with the calf…