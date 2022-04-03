Sergio Ramos returns to PSG squad after two months of absence

Sergio Ramos has been included in Paris Saint-Germain’s squad for their clash with Lorient on Sunday night, who have been out for more than two months with a calf injury.
The Spain legend has barely played since his summer move from Real Madrid, managing only four Ligue 1 appearances, with only two coming in as a starter.
He last played in January in a 4–0 win over Reims, during which he scored his first PSG goal, and the club confirmed on Sunday that Ramos was part of the squad for their evening game.
Elsewhere, Angel Di Maria will miss with a muscle injury, while Marco Verratti is due to train again this week and is not in the squad.
However, heavy-hitters Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar have all been included as PSG look to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1.
