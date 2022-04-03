Sergio Ramos returns to PSG squad after two months out due to calf injury

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos is set to return after more than two months with a calf injury.

The 36-year-old has been included in the 22-man squad to face FC Lorient at 7.45 pm on Sunday.

PSG have also revealed that Angel Di Maria will be ruled out of the game against Lorient due to a muscle injury, while the match will be too early for Marco Verratti, who will resume training this week.

Ramos last played for PSG on 23 January, scoring his first goal for the club in a 4–0 win over Stade Reims.

He joined Real Madrid last summer but has endured an injury-prone spell in the French capital so far, making only five appearances in all competitions.

After a Madrid career in which the Spanish international largely avoided serious injury, he suffered a calf…