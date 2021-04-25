LATEST

Sergio Ramos 'to return for Real Madrid against Chelsea' -

Actual Madrid reportedly hope to welcome Sergio Ramos again to the fold for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final with Chelsea on Might 5.

Actual Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will reportedly be slot in time for his facet’s assembly with Chelsea within the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Might 5.

The 100-goal centre-back not too long ago needed to bear surgical procedure on a torn meniscus, and he lasted 61 minutes of his comeback recreation towards Elche on March 13 earlier than re-entering the remedy room.

Ramos’s restoration from his newest muscular drawback hit one other roadblock when he examined optimistic for coronavirus, however he has since been pictured being put by his paces in coaching.

The defender’s return to apply periods sparked optimism that he may return in time for Tuesday’s recreation, however Spanish outlet AS studies that Zinedine Zidane will as a substitute hope to have him accessible for the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

The report provides that Ramos could possibly be given a run-out on this weekend’s league assembly with Osasuna, which might be the 35-year-old’s twenty first look of the season throughout a disrupted marketing campaign.

Ramos is bidding to win his fifth Champions League crown with Los Blancos this season, and he now has simply over two months left to run on his present Bernabeu contract.

