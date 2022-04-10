Photo by Mark Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur beat Aston Villa 4-0 on Saturday evening, with Pierre-एmile Hjberg going through battles to help his team win.

Antonio Conte’s men knew a win would be huge after Arsenal’s 2-1 home loss at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Saturday.

Son Heung-min’s opening goal put Tottenham on its way, though Spurs faced some fierce Villa pressure.

Dejan Kulusevski took the game away from Villa with a goal at the start of the second half, before Son added a third and fourth for his hat-trick.

The 7 Greatest Premier League Strikers of All Time bridge tv 9070 The 7 Greatest Premier League Strikers of All Time 975558 975558 hub 13872

Tottenham are now on the box seat to make the top four,…