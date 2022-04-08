Sergio Uribari resigns after being sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption

Ambassador to Israel, Sergio Uribairic, resigned from his post After being sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption, The officer made his resignation “available” and reported it on his Twitter account. The president, Alberto Fernández, accepted it, according to official sources confirmed to LA NACION. The former governor of Entre Rios also used the network to criticize the decision made known tonight.

Exmandatorio communicated the decision after the judge of Entre Ríos found him guilty of the offenses of negotiations inconsistent with public administration and embezzlement.

“Today’s first instance ruling This is a clear example of arbitrariness, injustice and violation of the rule of law.”, maintained Uribari. And I add: “I will appeal with conviction…