Sergio Uribari sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption and removed from the Israeli embassy

The former governor of Entre Ríos, Sergio Uribari, was Sentenced to eight years in prison and lifelong disqualification from holding public office, for offenses of embezzlement and conversation inconsistent with public function. It was decided unanimously by the Court of Trials and Appeals of that province, which was composed of Jose María Cámez, Carolina Castagno and Alvio Garzón,

Minutes after the conviction was revealed, Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero spoke with the nation’s President Alberto Fernández, and He displaced Uribari from the Argentine embassy in Israel.,

court Also condemned Uribari’s brother-in-law, Juan Pablo Aguilera sentenced to six and a half years in prison, and Former Minister Pedro Bezu, six years in prison. One of the former ministers…