Serial Rebalances for Elden Ring Update 1.03 – News

Without going into the detail of each point listed below, we note the desire to simplify the lives of magic enthusiasts, while making the fights more boss probably more complex for everyone. In particular, the developers limited the power and behavior of the Mimic Tear, a summoning of a player double considered particularly effective in distracting enemies. The power of frost bestowed by one of the most prized war ashes of speedrunnersthe Freezing Crush, has also had its damage reduced and its explosions slowed, at the risk of losing the current world record (28 minutes and 41 seconds, sorry) lapsed. Other ashes are also subject to the law of nerf.

On the other hand, the game should be a little less stingy with Forge Stones, absolutely essential items to increase the power of your weapons, with a rate of drop increased on certain common enemies and a slightly larger stock at the merchants at the start of the game; it does not make it less this chapter of our guide highly recommended if you want easy refueling. Regarding merchants, and more generally NPCs, the game will now display non-player characters crossed on the world map, just to spot them more easily when they are not directly posted next to a grace site. The course of the quests should also be a little less cryptic, with new dialogues for some of them, even the addition of an NPC.

