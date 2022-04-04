Serie A: Inter win 1-0 at Juventus, Napoli beat Atalanta to top

Inter Milan stunned their rivals Juventus 1-0 on Sunday to boost their Serie A title chances and sabotage their rival’s hopes of putting their poor performance on hold in the best possible way.

Hakan Kalhanoglu converted a penalty in the second half of asking time in stoppage time of the first half. The defending champions Inter went within three points of leaders AC Milan and Napoli, having previously won 3–1 at Atalanta.

Inter, which have played fewer matches than most of their title rivals, had won just one of their last seven league matches.

“It is a fundamental step because at the moment we are chasing others and we want to stay with Milan and Napoli,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said.

“We’ve lost points, we know it, and we want to try and get them back in eight games…