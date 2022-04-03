Serie A: Lazio Rome win against Sassuolo, Torino win a tense match at La Salernitana

To remain in the European wagon, Lazio Rome won a crucial match against Sassuolo this Saturday.

Lazio Rome get sasuolo This Saturday and wanted to leave his opponent away from the European zone. Lazial managed their meeting well, opening the scoring in the 17th minute through Manuel Lazzari, then making the break at the start of the second half through former Genk, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Traoré can only save Sassuolo’s honor in the 90th + 4 (2-1).

With this win, Lazio moved up to fifth in the standings, but still two games ahead of Atalanta Bergamo and one more than AS Roma, both one point below. Sassuolo, for its part, is 8 points behind European tickets.

Red Lantern of Serie A salernitanaLosing at home against this Saturday looked a little more than likely an achievement Torino, Frank Ribery’s club (cavalry in the second half)…