Serious accident on E42 in Heppignies

At around 1 pm today, a serious accident occurred on the E42 Namur-Mons at km 77.3 near Heppinij. Work on this section of motorway is underway since yesterday and traffic is on single lane with a speed limit of 70 km/h.

The pile included two trucks and a van, in which at least one person lost his life.

You travel through only the hard shoulder to Mons; It is recommended to exit the flares, or even before Sambreville, to avoid the area.

A 17h15: Traffic Diverted Via R3: Hard traffic on the Chausie de Charleroi (N29) leads to the R3.