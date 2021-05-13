ENTERTAINMENT

Serious Men Netflix Release Date Is October 2

Serious Men, Netflix release date is October 2: What happens when you find out that your child is a genius? That’s every Indian parent’s dream – you can finally claim to have a better child than Sharma Ji ka beta. Hearing your son be called the junior APJ Abdul Kalam, the next Einstein, may sound great, but is all that attention positive? Ayyan and Oja Mani want their son to shine thanks to his talents. They want him to be successful and defy the odds of bettering the condescending ‘Serious Men’ around them, but will he? To find out, check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indira Tiwari, M. Nasser, and Aakshath Das starrer – Serious Men, directed by Sudhir Mishra, streaming on Netflix only on October 2.

