‘Serious talent’ – Manchester United fans stunned by former Liverpool FC star Ethan Ennis’ wondergoal

Manchester United fans have praised the exciting prospect Ethan Ennis after scoring a brilliant goal for the Under-18s.

United’s youth were in action against Sunderland on Tuesday afternoon. Although the game eventually ended all sections with a goal each, it was United’s opener that got fans excited.

There were only three minutes on the clock when Ennis gave his team the lead with a brilliant strike. A long diagonal ball was hit on the left wing by the centre-back and he took the dropping ball into his stride with an excellent first touch that took him in and away from a defender.

A few easy moves took him away from the second marker before making an unstoppable move, …