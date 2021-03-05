“Seriously no good!” – Williams F1 FW43B Augmented Reality Launch Hacked; George Russell Vents Out | sport

LATEST

"Seriously no good!" – Williams F1 FW43B Augmented Reality Launch Hacked; George Russell Vents Out

“Not really good!” – Williams’ F1 FW43B was hacked before the augmented reality launch, causing George Russell to become furious.

In a very good turn of events, the much awaited augmented reality launch of the FW43B was hacked before it. Williams F1 confirmed that the ‘Williams Racing AR Launch 2021’ app has been pulled down from the Apple App Store and Android Google Play Store.

It is still not known which person or body of individuals is behind this stupidity. The launch was scheduled for 2 pm British Standard Time. The British team has decided to share images of the striking FW43B instead.

Along with this, the team has also released a statement confirming the hack. Unlike his recent performance on the race track, he has also apologized for something beyond his control.

In a statement, the team said, “Williams Racing plans to reveal the 2021 challenger, the FW43B, today via the augmented reality app.” “However, sadly, as the app was hacked before launch, it will no longer be possible.

“We were very keen to share this experience with our fans, especially during this difficult time when being able to convey our experience directly to our fans is sadly not possible. We can only apologize that this is not possible. “

George Russell was clearly angered by the incident, calling it a major embarrassing incident. Russell wants to continue the great work he has done with the Williams F1 team this season and lead the FW43B to a points tally.

“I have seen the app and it is going to be a great experience for you guys. Whoever did this is not seriously cold. “

