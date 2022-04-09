Service charge for booster dose at private vaccination centres capped at ₹150 | Latest News India

Private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of ₹150 as a service charge over and above the cost of the third shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, the government said on Saturday. The third dose of the vaccine, which the government refers to as a precaution dose, will be of the same vaccine administered as the first and the second dose, the Union health secretary said after a meeting with all health secretaries of state and union territories.

No fresh registrations on CoWIN would be required for precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the platform.

On Friday, the central government announced that all adult citizens will be able to take their precaution dose from April 10 as long as their second shot was administered at least nine months earlier. The…