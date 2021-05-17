LATEST

Seth Klarman increases tech bets in the first quarter. Here are his top holdings – CNBC

Seth Klarman

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group doubled down on a handful of tech stocks and made a big bet on a little-known insurance company in the first quarter of 2021.

According to SEC filings released on Monday, the widely followed investor and CEO of Baupost Group increased his major positions in Intel, Alphabet, Facebook and Qorvo.

Klarman’s Intel position is now worth nearly $1.5 billion. Baupost Group owns $600 million of Google-parent Alphabet, $382 million of Facebook and $954 million of semiconductor stock Qorvo.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

97
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
92
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
70
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
41
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top