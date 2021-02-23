Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Release Schedule and Complete Watch Guide for Season 1-24 – Anime News and Facts

Meliodas and Elizabeth’s journey will ultimately end in the fifth and final season of the upcoming seventh Deadly Sins.

Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 which is officially titled “Seven Deadly Sins: The Dragon’s Decision”, Will officially premiere “Nantsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpen” in Japanese 13 January 2021, In Japan. This is the final season of the famous fantasy-Schönen anime that first aired in October 2014.

Now so many big titles are broadcast simultaneously in a single season like ‘Promised Neverland Season 2 Season, ‘Wonder egg priority’And “Quintessent Quintuplets Season 2’, It becomes very difficult for anyone to continue the release date and time of each of them and their episodes.

So for your convenience we have prepared it Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Release Schedule Which will help you know when the next episode will come and where you can watch it.

Seven Deadly Sin Season 5 Episode Release Schedule

Case No. Release date Season 5 episode 1 13 January 2021 Season 5 episode 2 January 20, 2021 Season 5 episode 3 January 26, 2021 Season 5 episode 4 3 February, 2021 Season 5 episode 5 10 February, 2021 Season 5 episode 6 17 February, 2021 Season 5 episode 7 24 February, 2021 Season 5 episode 8 3 March 2021 Season 5 episode 9 March 11, 2021 Season 5 episode 10 March 17, 2021 Season 5 episode 11 March 24, 2021 Season 5 episode 12 March 31, 2021 Season 5 episode 13 7 April, 2021 Season 5 episode 14 April 15, 2021 Season 5 episode 15 April 21, 2021 Season 5 episode 16 28 April, 2021 Season 5 episode 17 5 May, 2021 Season 5 episode 18 May 12, 2021 Season 5 episode 19 May 19, 2021 Season 2 episode 20 May 26, 2021 Season 5 episode 21 2 June 2021 Season 5 episode 22 9 June 2021 Season 5 episode 23 16 June 2021 Season 5 episode 24 June 23, 2021

What is the plot of Nantsu no Taizai season 5?

The Nanatsu no Taizai will begin with season 5 New Holy War Arch From the manga that follows chapters 257–306, where after Arthur’s death at the hands of Cusack, Elizabeth-led Sins (minus Baan) team up with the Holy Knights and the Four Archangel to fight against the demons. In a race to prevent Melioda from absorbing the commandments and becoming the new Demon King, Sins must fight the remnants of the commanders, including the wicked Estherosa who plans to take the commandments for themselves; While Ban travels to the Purgatory to find Miriodas’ feelings and also finds a shocking surprise along the way.

Seven Deadly Sins: The Dragon’s Judgment Key View

The fight is taken directly to the Camelot castle, where Meliodas plans to reprint as the new Demon King, but can the Sins prevent him from achieving his goal or will Meliodas lose them forever.

After that it will be favorable New Demon King Arc Which lasts from chapters 307 to 344. In the arc, with their curse broken, Meliodas and Elizabeth return to the lions with sins, but they soon discover that Elizabeth’s curse has mysteriously reactivated and Melioda discovers that The Demon King is not destroyed, taking Zeldris as his new vessel to survive. To save her brother, Meliodas goes to Salisbury Lake to stop her father once and for all, but can she stop him before he loses his younger brother forever?

Where to see the seven deadly sins: Dragon’s Judgment Online?

Viewers in Japan can watch the latest season of Seven Deadly Sins on local TV networks to stream on Netflix Japan. For the rest of the world, they will have to wait for the Netflix Techwide release that is listed for July 2021.

How many epsoids will it go for?

It has been confirmed by the show’s producers that Season 5 will run for a total of 24 episodes, airing from January 13, 2021 to June 23, 2021. A new episode will be released every Wednesday at 5:55 pm JST.

When will the English dub premiere be anime?

The English dub premiered for Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 will be released worldwide in July 2021 with several subtitles.

About the Seven Deadly Sins (Nantsu no Taizai)

Written by Nakaba Suzuki, The Seven Deadly Sins is a Japanese sh शॉनnen manga published since 2012 in Kodansha’s Weekly Shनnen magazine.

Volume 1 cover art of Seven Deadly Sins

Seven Deadly Sins was once an active group of knights in the territory of Britannia, which disbanded after plotting to overthrow the Liones Empire. Their alleged defeat fell into the hands of the holy knights, but rumors persisted that they were still alive. Ten years later, the Holy Knights staged a coup and captured the king, who became the new, tyrannical ruler of the kingdom. The third princess, Elizabeth Lions, then embarks on a journey to find the Seven Deadly Sins and help them take back the kingdom from the Holy Knights.

The source material inspired four anime seasons, including 24 episodes with an original anime film available on Netflix.