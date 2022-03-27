Seven times Gent-Wevelgem, how do you perceive it as a fan? hour by hour overview

Overview

After two years without spectators, fans have hope again at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday. And if you do a little planning, you can make it a full day. Because it is not only the professionals who take a shot at winning this WorldTour Classic, there are no less than seven competitions played. An overview, hour-by-hour, of what a day might look like in Westhoek.

IEPER

8:30 – Begin Junior Men

GP Andre Noyle (U19 Men) Ypres. It starts near Menin Gate

9.20am – Start Team Presentation Elite Men

Ypres. I at Groote Market

9u50 – Start Elite Manaan

under menin gate

10:00 – Begin Promise Main

Cuttackers (U23 men) also start near Menin Gate.

12:00 – Arrival Junior Male

The finale of GP Noyelle at the Grote Markt

12.25 pm – Start Team Presentation Elite Women

Soon after noon, Lotte Kopecki and co make their appearance on the Groot Markte.

13h50 – Start Elite Woman

Down…