Seventh Heaven hoops for Celtic as hold on top tightens

Celtic tightened their grip on the Scottish Premiership title and defeated St Johnstone 7–0 at Parkhead.

Goals from Rayo Hettet, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Dijon Maida gave relentless hoops an unassailable gaping lead.

Josip Juranovic added fourth from the spot at the start of the second half and Matt O’Reilly scored twice in three minutes before fellow substitute Lil Abada finished seventh as the home side parted ways.

Ange Postekoglu’s side moved up nine points ahead of second-placed Rangers, who will take on St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday, under pressure.

Celtic have lost no home games since a 1-0 loss at Livingston in September and show no signs of slipping in their bid to clinch the league title back at Glasgow’s east end.

