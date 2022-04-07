Seventh straight loss and out of playoff

The Los Angeles Lakers are not going through their best moments. Last Tuesday he added his seventh straight lossThis time against the Phoenix Suns and, with three games to go, They were mathematically knocked out of the playoffs.

LeBron James did not play but was present.

With this game, which ended 121–110 in favor of the Suns, the Lakers added 48 losses and 31 wins in the season, Besides, they are 11th in the Western Conference And, with three games left, they have no way of taking the Spurs’ tenth place, the last place that enters the play-in, playoff to playoff.

This way, This is the fourth time in his 19-year career that LeBron James has missed the knockout stage.