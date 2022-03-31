Several customers accuse Brussels’ pope ‘nightclub’ of drugging and rape

Carl de Moncharlaine, associated with the Fuse and Mirano clubs, is accused of drugging and raping several visitors to his clubs. The RTBF reports this based on its own research.

16 and 17 year old girls, boys too. Carl de Moncharlaine has been accused by several clients of Wood, a technical club in the Bois de la Cambre. The club was run by Carl de Moncharlaine, who previously worked at the famous clubs Fuse and Mirano. Today he runs Bar L’Imperial and attends all kinds of parties in the capital.

Drugs, assault and rape. RTBF will announce this on Wednesday evening. The French-speaking public broadcaster got ‘a well-known name’ through a prompt of some testimonials on the Instagram page #Balancetonbar. Many testify that they were drugged and then assaulted or raped at the Wood Techno Club. This…