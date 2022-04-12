Several injured in NYC subway shooting

NEW YORK: A gunman filled smoke and shot several people during a crowded New York City subway train on Tuesday morning. Police were searching for the shooter till Tuesday afternoon.

At least 10 people were injured in the bullets and at least 16 people were injured in one way or the other, officials said. In addition to gunshot wounds, the wounded were treated for smoke inhalation, shrapnel, and nervous shock.

The attack began on a subway train that stopped at 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were five people in a state…