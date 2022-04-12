Several injured, others missing as fire tears through building in Vancouver’s Gastown area

Five people were taken to hospital and no one else was found after a massive fire broke out in Vancouver’s Gastown area on Monday, according to paramedics and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

A fire broke out at the four-story Hotel Winters building on Abbott Street near PT Water Street at around 11 a.m. Within an hour, orange flames started rising from the roof.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry said a “handful” of people living in the building were missing, saying people could get out after the fire broke out or escaped the flames.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, five people were taken to hospital, two of them in critical condition and one in stable condition. Others were treated for minor injuries on the spot.

Fry said a…