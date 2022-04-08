Several Kinder Chocolate products recalled across Canada

The recalled products must be thrown out or returned to the place from where they were purchased.

With less than two weeks before Easter, several Kinder Chocolate products are being recalled, including egg hunt kits, due to potential salmonella contamination.

Ferrero Canada Limited is recalling products across Canada. The recalled products must be thrown out or returned to the place from where they were purchased. If consumers think they are sick because of the products, they should call their doctor, Health Canada says.

