Several people shot and injured at New York subway station

Several people were shot and injured during a mob attack Tuesday morning at a New York City subway station.

Law enforcement sources said initial reports indicated five people were shot at 36th Street station in the Sunset Park area of ​​Brooklyn.

Firefighters responding to reports of smoke at the station at around 8.30 a.m. local time (1.30 a.m. Irish time) found that at least 13 people were injured, but – excluding five people who had been shot – were injured. There were no details about it. Implied.

Preliminary information indicates that a suspect fled…