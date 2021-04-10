Several states impose lockdown, night curfew to curb Covid-19 | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

NEW DELHI: A year after the imposition of the first coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country, restrictions have been reimposed in several states.
As cases spiral out of control across the country, overnight curfews have been imposed in several states. Some states have introduced weekend lockdowns to limit the movement of people.

Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, where the pandemic has infected over 6.5 lakh people, the weekend lockdown has been implemented apart from the complete curfew during nights. The state government has asked people to avoid social gatherings and closed down restaurants.
On Saturday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown in the state given the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, as per some ministers and a senior BJP leader who attended an all-party meeting.
Delhi
The national capital continued to witness an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases from the last few weeks and the Delhi government is set to put in some more restrictions in the coming days. The state government has already imposed a night curfew in the city between 10 pm to 5 am. But it is not going for a lockdown, yet.
The government has also ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the city.
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that district magistrates must assess the number of Covid cases in the district and decide on night curfew at their level. But before such a situation arises, the district administration should make arrangements so that any public event or wedding ceremony is completed by 9 pm.
Madhya Pradesh
Streets and markets in most cities of Madhya Pradesh wore a deserted look on Saturday, uncharacteristic for the weekend, as a 60-hour lockdown started showing effect. The lockdown came into force at 6 pm on Friday.
Gujarat
The Gujarat government is not in favour of imposing a lockdown in the state considering its impact on the poor despite the rise in coronavirus positive cases, chief minister Vijay Rupani said.
However, he welcomed the voluntary imposition of lockdowns at a local level by villages or market associations in cities.
“The state government is not willing to impose a lockdown in the state considering the problems faced by the poor people. We have already imposed a curfew for 10 hours in a day to restrict the unnecessary movement of people,” Rupani said when asked if the government was thinking of clamping a lockdown given the rising cases.
Karnataka
The 11-day ‘corona curfew‘ will come into effect in some districts of Karnataka, including the state capital, from Saturday night to contain the spread of coronavirus and only essential services, patients and passengers would be allowed to ply.
The state government had announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am every day from April 10 to 20 in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal cities.
This apart, the curfew will be in place in other prominent towns and district headquarters, the government said.
Rajasthan
To prevent the surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has imposed a night curfew in nine cities of Rajasthan with effect from Saturday till April 30.
As per an order by the Rajasthan government, it said, “Night curfew imposed in 9 cities-Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road starting from 8 pm to 6 am, till April 30.”
Odisha
The Odisha government asked people to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines to avoid lockdown.
In a video message to the people of Odisha, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the ‘Mask Abhijan (drive)’ is launched to avoid unpleasant situations like lockdown, shutdown and curfew, which hurt the livelihood of the people.
“Now the second wave of Covid-19 cases has started. Lockdowns, shutdowns and night curfews have been imposed in many states. But we can stop the infection without even a lockdown if we adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and wear masks properly,” he said.
Uttarakhand
The Uttarakhand cabinet on Friday decided to impose a night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.
The curfew will be implemented in the city from 10 pm to 5 am. Apart from this the cabinet also decided of closing the schools in Dehradun, Haridwar and Haldwani from Classes 1 to class 12. The night curfew will come into effect from Saturday.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The South Andaman district administration has decided to impose a night curfew in the district from April 10 given the recent surge in Covid-19 cases and also to contain the spread of the virus.
Bihar
Keeping in view the strong second wave of the coronavirus, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has decided to shut all educational institutions till April 18. He has also said that retail commercial establishments will be open only till 7 pm for the rest of this month.
While interacting with reporters in Patna, the chief minister said that the second wave of coronavirus is stronger and is spreading quickly in rural and urban areas.
“We have imposed a partial lockdown and night curfew to stop transmission of corona in the state. We have been witnessing that the virus is infecting school children more this time. Hence, all educational institutes including schools, colleges and coaching centres will be shut till April 18. We will take a further decision about their opening after the assessment of the situation,” Kumar said.
Haryana
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced the closure of schools for classes 1 to 8 till April 30 amid a spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.
Khattar chaired an annual meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) here.
“We are monitoring the situation in the state and are focusing more on testing instead of ‘night curfew’ or ‘lockdown’. In the coming days, the government will increase testing at the market places, malls, bus stands, railway stations to contain the spread of coronavirus. We don’t have to panic but should work hard to fight the pandemic and adhere to the covid guidelines,” the Chief Minister said.
(With inputs from agencies)

