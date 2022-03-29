‘Several thousand’ Covid cases reported every week as sub-variant spread

The true number of COVID-19 cases is probably running “several hundred thousand” a week, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told a Fianna Feels meeting.

It is understood Mr Donnelly told the online meeting that the current sub-version is extremely contagious and would require “quite severe” restrictions to stop its spread.

However, he reiterated CMO Tony Holohan’s advice that no further measures are needed at this point.

Mr Donnelly warned aides at hospitals with massive stress now coming.

“If we are registering 10,000 to 15,000 cases a day through PCR and antigen tests, you can be sure that the actual number is many times higher,” he told his party colleagues.

