Several victims were shot in the metro, explosive devices were found

New York police are currently searching for a fugitive suspect.

13 people were shot to death during a Tuesday morning crowd at a New York City subway station, and explosive devices were also found at the scene.

A New York police spokeswoman confirmed to AFP: “At 8:27 a.m., police received an emergency call from a man who was shot and killed on the subway” in Brooklyn, who asked the public to avoid the area. said.

Note: There was another firearms attack in the US this morning. A man allegedly shot at least 5 people at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. pic.twitter.com/1BNCPggK2t — International Observatory (@obsservint) 12 April 2022

The incident took place at Sunset Park stop and police are on the lookout for a suspect who is on the run.