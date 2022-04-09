Severance Finale Recap: More Questions Than Answers

if we learned one thing from Separation finale, this is that series Actually Wants us for a long time.

the ninth and final episode of SeparationThe first season of Season 2 revealed a lot of information not only about the outside world to the audience but also about the innings of Mark, Haley and Irv. As Dylan barely grasps those override switches that keep the shift on the outside world, Separation It finally gives us the big reveal we’ve been waiting for throughout the season.

While we had already seen a small part of Irv’s life – his painting of Ms. Casey in the hallway disappearing – we were finally given a little context for it. With dozens of paintings in his basement, Irv’s outie hid information about Lumon being severed…