Sevier County Mayor: Contains about 5 percent of Valley fires

“I think the worst is over, but a risk still remains,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said in an update Thursday morning that the Hatcher Mountain fire that spread to Wears Valley is about 5 percent contained and covers about 3,700 acres.

Waters said about 11,000 homes had been evacuated since Wednesday afternoon.

In addition, some more than 100 structures have been “affected”, Meyer said, many of which were completely destroyed. Several houses and cabins were gutted in the fire.