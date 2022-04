Pedri’s goal shattered the entire stadium and millions of supporters around the world, but also the Barca coach, who clearly lauded the stupendous achievement of his young mentor.

22:59 – Barca’s beautiful run in the classification

Thanks to this success in this Barcelona – Sevilla, Xavi’s men are second only to Real Madrid and on points level with their evening opponents. Atletico Madrid also have 57 points, as many as Catalan…