Sex and Scams: Here are all the reality TV shows in which you need to binge – TMT Daily

Sometimes, after all the hard work of the day we all want to do and relax with a good old-fashioned reality TV show where it seems that the biggest problem revolves around who holds the feelings with whom and who for whom. Used to be.

Reality TV shows are indeed the biggest culprits of the TV industry, and we must admit that we understand the reason for this. These shows carry loads of laughter and amusing drama, from which we cannot help caring about such first world problems. If you are looking for something new for binge, don’t worry. We have you covered here with all the best people.

Love island uk

Love island Often considered the pinnacle of reality TV shows. Uk edition Started all the way back in 2005 for the first two years, then revived again in the year 2015. From there, it became an instant hit worldwide, and even editions from other countries such as the US, Sweden, Australia and Germany. . We will not be surprised if other countries are also in the process of developing their own versions.

While we think Love island Seasons in other countries are just as entertainment, we still shout out the OG show. Love island uk So far it has spanned six seasons and still continues. It is about a flock of hotties on a luxurious villa in a dream destination island who come to find love. With each elimination round, everyone must have a partner otherwise they will be kicked.

From there, viewers vote on which duet (s) they want to see. However, here is the kick. While the concept of choosing one person for the rest of the show seems simple, it is far from it. With almost every passing day, newcomers come to the villas to place bets on the loyalty of some partners. in totality, Love island uk Do you want to know which couple finally comes out on top.

Very difficult

Picture this: You are in an island villa, a grand travel destination surrounded by other hot and gorgeous single people from all over the world. You are ready to spend your time here, partying it with all these beautiful people, but suddenly on the first night, everyone is hit with a plot: some ground rules.

A robot has announced that the rules include no kissing or hooking up with other people no matter what. If you happen to end the entire show without breaking the rules, you get $ 100,000. If you break those rules due to temptation, then money will be cut. It is a show that aims to encourage emotional and mental bonding and relationships that go beyond physical and sexual ones. Are you Resist your temptations to award?

Jersey Shore

We are going to end our list Good old classic. No show really tells what the world loves about reality TV is better than mythology Jersey Shore. It features insane partying, juicy hook-ups, all intense and dramatic-fueled fights, which also get pretty physical from time to time.

The show did not have many rules nor people were being voted on each week. Jersey Shore It was all about good old-fashioned fun that revolved around a herd of Hedonists partying on the East Coast every night. Even to this day, years after it expired, it is still being remembered and used extensively in meme culture.

Some of the best moments include all of the emotional fights between Sam and Ronnie, the adorable bromance between Vinny and Payal D, and of course, when Snooki and JWWW anonymously text Sammy that she is with the girls at the club. Tell us about beating Ronnie. If you are looking for something to ease your stress and forget about all your IRL problems, we guarantee that this quote is for you.

