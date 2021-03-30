Sex CD case: Jarkiholi grilled for 4 hrs, his statement taken | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

BENGALURU: Sleuths from the Special Investigation Team probing the alleged sex-for-job scandal on Monday questioned former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi for over four hours.
Jarkiholi and his advocates entered the premises of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala, in an SUV around 10am. Leaving behind his advocates in the vehicle, Jarkiholi entered the technical wing room.
After interacting with the sleuths, Jarkiholi walked out at around 1.30 pm.
A letter from the woman who is allegedly seen in a video related to the scandal addressed to the chief justice of the Karnataka high court went viral on social media. “Request to supervise investigation of the matter personally and direct the state government to provide me protection, and kindly render me justice,” the letter read.
The letter’s veracity could not be ascertained.
A large contingent of policemen was deployed outside the magistrate’s court, Nrupatunga Road, on Monday as the woman’s advocate, KN Jagadish, had announced he would bring her to the court to make a statement. However, the woman did not appear.
Following rumours that the woman may appear before a judge’s residence in Koramangala, a posse of mediapersons and police personnel rushed there.
Addressing media persons, Jagadish said, “We have approached the court, seeking permission to produce the woman before the judge for statement. We will bring her here soon.”
Woman’s family blames DKS:
Family members of the woman at the centre of the sex CD case, which allegedly involves ex-minister Ramesh Jarkiholi of BJP, claimed on Monday that she was acting under pressure from state Congress president DK Shivakumar. They sought chief minister BS Yediyurappa and home minister Basavaraj Bommai’s help to find her and urged courts not to record her statement as she was under duress.

x