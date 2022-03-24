Sexiest man alive Paul Rudd hangs out in Cobh and visits Titanic Experience on trip to Cork

Hollywood star, The Ant-Man, and People’s current Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd enjoyed a day out in the seaside town of Cobh in County Cork today, bringing us our first look at summer celebrity sightings in Ireland’s most picturesque corner.

Paul and his family visited the Titanic Experience in Cobh, where the staff said they interacted “politely” with young Ant-Man fans who were delighted to meet their protagonist in the flesh.

Sightseeing staff said that Rood has been a regular visitor to Cobh in the past, as Paul’s father “had a great passion for history and the Titanic story.”

“As the final port of call, Kobh has a unique and emotional link to the story and we hope the Rudd family enjoys our tour and our stories,” he said.

“There were some Ant-Man fans in our experience…