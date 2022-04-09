SF Giants’ Brandon Belt makes fun entrance at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO – First baseman Brandon Belt made an unforgettable entrance at Oracle Park on Friday – one that only a captain can make – as part of the Giants’ elaborate Opening Day celebrations ahead of his game with the Miami Marlins.

Wearing a captain’s cap and a tape “C” on his jersey corresponding to his position, the belt, approximately 10 minutes before the first pitch, entered the park from left field on a boat being pulled by a truck.

Belt threw baseballs at the crowd and saluted his teammates when he reached the dugout. Belt then threw the first pitch to Giants manager Gabe Kapler.

Belt is not an official team captain, but began using the moniker last September. Before a Giants game with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, third baseman Evan Longoria…