SF Giants’ unsung hero wins over Marlins in opening day

SAN FRANCISCO – As Austin Slater’s line drive bounces around the left-field corner, every pair of eyes inside Oracle Park fixes on Darin Roof, the big man losing his way around second base, then third. Around, and eventually home, the walk scoring—the off-run—in the Giants’ 6-5, 10-innings Opening Day win.

Everyone in the ballpark was watching Roof, but Roof was zeroed in on the right hand of third-base coach Mark Hallberg, who was spinning like a windmill at hyper speed. As Roof slid into home plate, there was Hallberg, who made it to home plate with the runner he sent for almost the full 90 feet. His curved arms changed the direction of motion “Safe!” Together with home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez.