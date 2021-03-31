SH vs TPN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks CBA League 2020-21

The CBA League has come up with another match of the League which will be played between team Shandong Heroes and Tianjin Pioneers in China. The match is scheduled to be played at 05:00 PM. This match will be a treat to the hanaudience’s eyes as both of the teams are going great in the tournament and fighting the bottle to be the number one in the league standings. Let’s take a look at the performance of team TPN. The team TPN has played a match against the team Jiangsu Dragons.

The opponent team scored 96 points in the match where the team TPN won the match by 11 points. The team has scored 107 points in the match and defeated team Jiangsu Dragons. The team is at the first position in the league standings. The team SH has played a match on 22nd march where they won that match by scoring 105 points and registered a victory in their account. Let’s see who is going to win today’s match.

SH vs TPN Live Score:

Match: SH vs TPN CBA League 2020-21

Date: 30th March

Time:05:00 PM

Venue: China

Shandong Heroes Squad:

Qinpeng Zhang, Ruheng Wang, Honghan Li, Guanxiang Wang, Jingyu Li, Zhu Rongzhen, Ke Wu, Cheng Jia, Tian Jiafu, Chen Peidong, Liu Dapeng, Guanghan Ma, Han Lin Tao, Henan Sun, Feizuo Hou

Tianjin Pioneer (TPN) Squad:

Li Rongpei, XiangLong Meng, Deshaui Shi, Wei Liu Jr, Guan Jian, Luan Xiaojun, Pan Ning, Tian Yu, Siyu He, Zhihan Zhang, Han Bolin, Deshaui Shi, XiangLong Meng, Tian YE, Jin Xin, Aenbao Gao, Zikai Meng, Yi Shi, Liu Shuai, Yunmeng Zhang, Li Rongpei

SH vs TPN Dream 11 Prediction:

The team SH key player will be Qinpeng Zhang who has played each match n the league and more likely to be a part of today’s match. He is a forward player and scored 28 points in the last played match. He can be chosen as a captain of the team. Ruheng Wang will be the midfield player who has played 13 matches in the league and one of the finest players on the team. He has scored 30 points in the last played match. Henan Sun will be the forward player to play in a collaboration with Qinpeng to bring the best for their team. The team is at the second position in the league standings and looking forward to winning today’s match.

The team TPN key player will be Yi Shi who has played 14 matches in the league and seems to be a part of today’s match. He is a forward player and scored 26 points in the previous match. He can be a better choice as a captain for the team. Zikai Meng will be the midfield player who has played 14 matches in the league and one of the toughest players to compete with. He has scored 30 points in the last played match. Jin Xin will be the forward player to play in a collaboration with Yi shi to take out the best for their team. The team is at the first position in the league standings. To know more about this article stay connected to us.