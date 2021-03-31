ENTERTAINMENT

SH vs TPN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Top Picks CBA League 2020-21

Avatar
By
Posted on
SH vs TPN

The CBA League has come up with another match of the League which will be played between team Shandong Heroes and Tianjin Pioneers in China. The match is scheduled to be played at 05:00 PM. This match will be a treat to the hanaudience’s eyes as both of the teams are going great in the tournament and fighting the bottle to be the number one in the league standings. Let’s take a look at the performance of team TPN. The team TPN has played a match against the team Jiangsu Dragons.

SH vs TPN

The opponent team scored 96 points in the match where the team TPN won the match by 11 points. The team has scored 107 points in the match and defeated team Jiangsu Dragons. The team is at the first position in the league standings. The team SH has played a match on 22nd march where they won that match by scoring 105 points and registered a victory in their account. Let’s see who is going to win today’s match.

SH vs TPN Live Score:

Match: SH vs TPN CBA League 2020-21
Date: 30th March
Time:05:00 PM
Venue: China

Shandong Heroes Squad:

Qinpeng Zhang, Ruheng Wang, Honghan Li, Guanxiang Wang, Jingyu Li, Zhu Rongzhen, Ke Wu, Cheng Jia, Tian Jiafu, Chen Peidong, Liu Dapeng, Guanghan Ma, Han Lin Tao, Henan Sun, Feizuo Hou

Tianjin Pioneer (TPN) Squad:

Li Rongpei, XiangLong Meng, Deshaui Shi, Wei Liu Jr, Guan Jian, Luan Xiaojun, Pan Ning, Tian Yu, Siyu He, Zhihan Zhang, Han Bolin, Deshaui Shi, XiangLong Meng, Tian YE, Jin Xin, Aenbao Gao, Zikai Meng, Yi Shi, Liu Shuai, Yunmeng Zhang, Li Rongpei

SH vs TPN Dream 11 Prediction:

The team SH key player will be Qinpeng Zhang who has played each match n the league and more likely to be a part of today’s match. He is a forward player and scored 28 points in the last played match. He can be chosen as a captain of the team. Ruheng Wang will be the midfield player who has played 13 matches in the league and one of the finest players on the team. He has scored 30 points in the last played match. Henan Sun will be the forward player to play in a collaboration with Qinpeng to bring the best for their team. The team is at the second position in the league standings and looking forward to winning today’s match.

The team TPN key player will be Yi Shi who has played 14 matches in the league and seems to be a part of today’s match. He is a forward player and scored 26 points in the previous match. He can be a better choice as a captain for the team. Zikai Meng will be the midfield player who has played 14 matches in the league and one of the toughest players to compete with. He has scored 30 points in the last played match. Jin Xin will be the forward player to play in a collaboration with Yi shi to take out the best for their team. The team is at the first position in the league standings. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top